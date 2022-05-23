Eden Hazard pushing to feature for Real Madrid against Liverpool in this weekend’s Champions League final clash

Eden Hazard is believed to be pushing for minutes in this weekend’s Champions League final clash with Liverpool after impressing senior figures, including Carlo Ancelotti, in recent weeks.

That’s according to Diario AS (via Football Espana) who claim the Belgian international has looked sharp in training and impressed against Cadiz earlier this month.

The former Chelsea man is remaining in the Spanish capital for at least another season and will therefore be licking his lips at the thought of appearing against Jurgen Klopp’s side in Paris.

The 31-year-old has netted seven goals against us in the past, including a stunning solo goal at Anfield in the League Cup, but hopefully we can keep him quiet if he does feature for the La Liga outfit on Saturday.

He’s scored just one goal this season and contributed two assists in 23 appearances (across all competitions) and he’s not had the impact at the Bernabeu that he would’ve hoped for since leaving the Premier League in 2019.

He’s not a regular starter under Ancelotti, but it’ll be interesting to see whether he earns some minutes at the Stade de France later this week.

Virgil van Dijk and co will have to be at their best to blunt Real’s potent attacking threat, but we ourselves possess some of the world’s best forwards.

We’re all set for an absolute cracker in the French capital this weekend, hopefully we can come out on top!

