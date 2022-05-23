Erik ten Hag makes Liverpool claim that could horrifically backfire on new Man Utd boss: ‘I know how to deal with that’

Erik ten Hag has made an ambitious start to life as Manchester United manager, already looking forward to ending the dominance of Liverpool and Manchester City in English football.

Their city rivals secured a fourth league title in the last five Premier League seasons as a point was enough to ensure Pep Guardiola’s men retained their top-flight crown.

“In this moment, I admire them both, Manchester City and Liverpool,” the Dutchman was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“They both play really fantastic football, both Liverpool and Man City.

“But you will always see an era can come to an end and I am looking forward to battle with them, and I am sure all the other Premier League clubs will want to do that.

“I’ve already met big coaches and big teams in the Premier League and I know how to deal with that.”

The former Ajax boss arrives in Manchester having developed a stellar reputation from his time in the Eredivisie, winning the Dutch title three times between 2019 and 2022.

READ MORE: ‘Oasis p*** all over the Beatles’ – Liam Gallagher’s weak response to Carragher ruining him online after City title win

Whilst Ten Hag’s aims are no doubt admirable, to reach the ludicrous heights frequented by Liverpool and Manchester City is one thing with a capable squad and another prospect entirely with a side like the Red Devils where the rot runs deep.

Though often a source of critique, FSG have greatly enabled our rise back to the peak of European football with the help of some superb staff appointments beyond that of talismanic boss, Jurgen Klopp.

To be back challenging at the top of the table, United’s latest manager will be forced to navigate around the challenges posed by the club’s troublesome owners in the Glazers – a task hardly suited to the faint of heart.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!