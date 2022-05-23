Ex-Red jumps to the defence of Jamie Carragher after Liam Gallagher’s x-rated message to the Sky Sports pundit

Instead of celebrating a dramatic comeback victory to win the Premier League, Liam Gallagher decided to Tweet about Liverpool.

It wasn’t just one time either, the Manchester-born musician went for seven separate message to and about us:

And now I’m gonna cancel my subscription of scousesports as there the most biased cunts in the world MCFC CHAMPIONS GOODBYE LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Gerrard can kiss my arse as well the bumbaclart his old clubs fans smash our bus up MCFC CHAMPIONS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

LFC nearly won the league spunkbubble Fc — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Fuck off slippy gerrard — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Scraped 2 cups on pens how many strikers WANKERS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Eh carra you got shit banter for a scouser fucking hell la you been hanging out with Neville too long oasis piss all over the Beatles how many times did they do knebworth — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

But the one that got the most attention was the former Oasis man’s message to Jamie Carragher:

What you saying carra you 🛎 end — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Our former defender responded with: ‘I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work??’.

He wasn’t the only Red offended by the message though and Jason McAteer helped back the Sky Sports pundit, by writing: ‘Your not even the best singer in your house you prick even your mum knocks out a better tune see you in Paris’.

Of course we will be upset by not winning the league but all fans from the Etihad Stadium would still swap places with us, as we are one game away from achieving their dream – for the seventh time.

You can view McAteer’s response to Gallagher’s Tweet to Carragher via @MCATEER4 on Twitter:

Your not even the best singer in your house you prick even your mum knocks out a better tune see you in Paris https://t.co/uP54QcipbC — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) May 22, 2022

