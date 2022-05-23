Ex-Red jumps to the defence of Jamie Carragher after Liam Gallagher’s x-rated message to the Sky Sports pundit

Instead of celebrating a dramatic comeback victory to win the Premier League, Liam Gallagher decided to Tweet about Liverpool.

It wasn’t just one time either, the Manchester-born musician went for seven separate message to and about us:

But the one that got the most attention was the former Oasis man’s message to Jamie Carragher:

Our former defender responded with: ‘I’m saying you’ll never win the Champions league & Oasis are shite compared to the Beatles. That work??’.

He wasn’t the only Red offended by the message though and Jason McAteer helped back the Sky Sports pundit, by writing: ‘Your not even the best singer in your house you prick even your mum knocks out a better tune see you in Paris’.

Of course we will be upset by not winning the league but all fans from the Etihad Stadium would still swap places with us, as we are one game away from achieving their dream – for the seventh time.

