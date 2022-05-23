Exclusive: ‘Scouts of Liverpool watched’ – Eredivisie expert, Rik Elfrink, shares glowing review of ‘one of the best players’ in Dutch top-flight

Liverpool are thought to be intent on securing a midfield addition to the squad in the upcoming summer window and Ibrahim Sangare is one name that has popped up of late in that regard.

It would seem to be a sound spot by the club’s recruitment team yet again, with Rik Elfrink describing the Ivorian as ‘one of the best players’ in the Eredivisie.

“Scouts of Liverpool watched some of his games,” the Dutch journalist exclusively informed Empire of the Kop.

“He has very strong defensive skills in the midfield. Strong young guy with sometimes incredible interceptions and a big number of interceptions.

“Can play as a 6 or one of two defensive midfielders. Sangaré improved his qualities in ball possession in the last two seasons. One of the best players in the Dutch Eredivisie.

“Also strong at the AFCON with Ivory Coast.”

The 24-year-old featured in all but five of PSV’s top-flight ties as Roger Schmidt’s men were pipped to the title by two points.

READ MORE: Erik ten Hag makes Liverpool claim that could horrifically backfire on new Man Utd boss: ‘I know how to deal with that’

With Fabio Carvalho apparently considered as an option to rotate with the forward line rather than the midfield, there then remains a clear need for us to invest in the middle of the park come the next transfer window.

Able to operate deep in Fabinho’s territory, covering the backline, and march higher up the pitch to support creative play, Sangare represents a versatile option for Jurgen Klopp’s men should interest evolve into something more concrete between now and the end of the campaign.

It’s unclear whether any of the club’s feelers have been put out just yet, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation as it develops here at the Empire of the Kop.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!