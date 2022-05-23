Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool confirmed as Pearce shares date of teenager’s arrival & exact fees

Fabio Carvalho’s transfer to Liverpool Football Club at the end of the season has been confirmed.

This update comes courtesy of James Pearce and Peter Rutzler at The Athletic, with the reporters confirming that the deal taking the attacking midfielder to Merseyside will set the Reds back £5m.

Add-ons amounting to £2.7m and a 20% sell-on clause have been attached to the deal in question, with Jurgen Klopp’s men having been keen to avoid a tribunal or risking an overseas club snapping the player up for a pittance.

It’s an exciting start for the recruitment team, which is set to be led by Julian Ward come the summer as Michael Edwards calls time on his career at Anfield.

There remains much work still to do in the upcoming window, of course, with cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah down the right-flank key areas in need of being addressed – not to mention a potential further addition in the middle of the park.

