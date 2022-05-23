Federico Valverde responds to Mo Salah’s Real Madrid comments and claims the Egyptian is ‘disrespecting’ the La Liga outfit

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has claimed that Mo Salah has disrespected the La Liga club and has expressed his hunger to earn the club their 14th European Cup.

The Uruguayan is responding to comments from the Liverpool winger that saw him claim he was wanting to face Madrid more than Manchester City in this season’s Champions League final after losing to the Spaniards in the Kyiv final back in 2018.

“Obviously they’re (Salah’s) words that everyone can take however they want,” Valverde told MARCA (via Rousing The Kop). “I’m his opponent and it’s like disrespecting the Real Madrid badge, the players. The only thing we must do is give our best, try to show why we’re in the final and let’s hope we can give another trophy to the fans and to Real Madrid.”

The two sides will meet in Paris next Saturday in a repeat of the final four years ago that saw us fall to a 3-1 defeat in the Ukrainian capital.

Jurgen Klopp’s outfit are a much more experienced outfit now though, and despite the disappointing end to their Premier League season at the weekend, the Reds will be hungry to pick up their seventh European Cup and the second under the German boss.

We certainly believe Valverde has interpreted our No. 11’s comments completely wrong – it’s not disrespect from the former AS Roma man, he’s just eager to get revenge against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Salah was forced off against Madrid in the first half of the 2018 final loss after a collision with Sergio Ramos, so he’ll have extra fire in his belly ahead of the clash.

During our victory over Wolves at Anfield yesterday, Thiago Alcantara limped off with a suspected achilles injury and now faces a race against time to be passed fit for the match at the Stade de France.

Our No. 6 is a vital part of the side and he’ll be crucial in helping us win the midfield battle against Luka Modric, Tonis Kroos and co.

We have one more huge game remaining of this special season, so let’s hope we’re right on it agains Madrid in just under a weeks time.

