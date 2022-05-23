‘If they want us to sell…’ – Monaco director tells Liverpool how to beat Real Madrid to Tchouameni transfer

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been informed that they will need to come up with an ‘aggressive’ offer to convince Monaco to part ways with Aurelien Tchouameni.

Monaco director Paul Mitchell’s words come courtesy of a tweet update from Fabrizio Romano ahead of the summer window.

Monaco director Paul Mitchell on Aurelien Tchouameni deal for Real Madrid or Liverpool: “I don't have a preference to be honest. Of course, important fee is needed” tells RMC. 🔴 #transfers “Offers have to be very aggressive if they want us to sell a top player like Tchouameni”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2022

The Frenchman is thought to be one of two midfield targets that the Reds are tracking, with the club said to be keen on expanding its portfolio of options in the middle of the park.

According to the Empire of the Kop’s sources, a fee ranging between £50-66m could secure the 22-year-old’s signature once the next transfer window opens.

Given that we apparently have a forward role (though the teenager is capable of playing in midfield) in mind for Fabio Carvalho, it’s especially necessary that we look to safeguard the future of the middle of the park.

With the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in their 30s, Tchouameni would represent a superb option to bring down the average age of our midfield.

