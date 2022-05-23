James Milner determined to ‘go for number 7 next week’ and thanked the Liverpool fans for a memorable atmosphere

James Milner was forced to come onto the pitch and replace an injured Thiago Alcantara, meaning he experienced a memorable day at Anfield.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 36-year-old wrote: ‘Wasn’t to be today but we pick ourselves up and go for number 7 next week. Anfield was 🔥 #YNWA’.

It was a special atmosphere as the scores continued to change on Merseyside and in Manchester, with our fans pushing the players all the way.

Unfortunately for everyone of a red persuasion, it didn’t work out how we wanted it to but there was a defiant feeling amongst supporters.

We’ve had a tremendous campaign and it’s still not over, arguably the biggest trophy in football is on offer and we’re one game from winning it.

The leadership of our vice captain will be crucial in ensuring that our focus turns from upset to determination and we go and put on a show in Paris.

