John Aldridge’s defiant response to missing out on the Premier League as ‘the BIG ONE looms’ in Paris

It may not have been our day in the Premier League but Liverpool still have a lot to look forward to and John Aldridge can’t wait for Paris.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 63-year-old said: ‘Don’t you just love this special club folks!! The humility that we shown today (unlike the wolves fans, NO banter just sang S###E all game replicating our songs or shouting for Man 😂).

‘The season’s over for them all! Not for the Reds the BIG ONE looms folks 🤞6 and counting👍👍👍👍👍👍’

We certainly are a special club and our fans remained dignified throughout the afternoon, when we were all taken on an emotional rollercoaster.

As our former striker said, every other team in our league has ended their season and we still have one more big game to look forward to.

It’s the showpiece day of European football and all eyes will be on Jurgen Klopp’s team, as we try and secure number seven.

