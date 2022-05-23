Jordan Henderson says ‘congratulations to City’ but knows that our season is ‘not over yet’ ahead of the Champions League final

It was a day of mixed emotions inside Anfield where Liverpool did our job but Jordan Henderson wasn’t able to lift the Premier League title.

Speaking with LFC TV after the match, the 31-year-old reflected on a dramatic day: ‘The lads have given everything, so you can’t have too many issues. We’ve given absolutely everything all season right until the last day.

‘In January, I think we’d have bit your hand off to take it to the last day. So, I’m very proud of the boys and what they’ve done this season so far, but it’s not over yet.

‘We’ve got another game next week. There’s a bit of disappointment today. We’ve got to say congratulations to City, of course, but then we focus on the job next week.

‘A huge match against a really good side and we’ll have to be at our very best if we want to come away with the trophy’.

No one can fault the efforts of the players in the game against Wolves and across the whole season, they did what we have done so many times and secured the three points we needed.

There will be disappointment to be so close again but what better way to transfer those emotions, than to try and win a seventh European Cup for the club.

With our No.14 leading the side out, he will ensure everyone is focussed on the task at hand and ending the season on a high.

