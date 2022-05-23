Jordan Henderson’s one-word dedication to Divock Origi as he walks out at Anfield for the final time as a Liverpool player

It wasn’t the dream day it could have been for Liverpool against Wolves but it was still an important day for Divock Origi.

The Belgian was invited onto the pitch following the full-time whistle and received a guard of honour from his teammates, as well as a rapturous applause from the supporters.

After the game, Jordan Henderson took to his Twitter account to thank the player that sits behind himself as the second longest serving player at the club.

It was a simple post from our No.14 that said: ‘Legend ❤️ @DivockOrigi’.

Few will disagree with the word legend, following the feats achieved, the moments provided and the goals scored by the loveable 27-year-old.

We still have the opportunity to provide him one more winner’s medal before he departs the club and let’s hope we can send him off in style after Paris.

