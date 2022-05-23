Jurgen Klopp has a message for ‘Man City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club’ after final league game

Liverpool were pipped to the title by Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp discussed his thoughts on finishing one point behind the champions.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 54-year-old said: ‘I am proud but I’m disappointed of course as well.

‘There are maybe worse scenarios; if you would have been a point up and don’t make it, that might feel even worse. But apart from that, it’s not cool.

‘But it’s not completely unexpected obviously, it was clear before the game that a lot of things had to happen.

‘I don’t want to forget it, I said it in all interviews and will say it here as well of course: congratulations to Man City, Pep Guardiola, all staff, all players, whole club, for being champions.

‘We were close but in the end not close enough. That’s how it is’.

As the German said, we all expected Pep Guardiola’s side to win but it wasn’t perhaps in those conditions and that made it a bit harder to take.

All we can do is congratulate the other team who gained a point more than us and then we dust ourselves down for the Champions League final.

It’ll either be the double or the treble this campaign and then we’ll get ready to do it all over again in August.

