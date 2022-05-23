Kostas Tsimikas thanks Liverpool fans as he poses with a Greek flag and the Carabao Cup in front of the Kop

It’s been quite the season for Kostas Tsimikas with his FA Cup-winning penalty no doubt being a personal highlight.

He spent the final Premier League game of the season sat where he has watched most of the year’s football, as his place on the bench provided him a great viewpoint of Andy Robertson’s goal.

The Greek defender was happy to pose alongside the Carabao Cup again, as the players took part in a lap of honour at Anfield.

The 26-year-old was adorned in a Greece flag and stood in front of the Kop, using a video and picture from the moment for his Instagram account.

Alongside the video, the left-back wrote: ‘You’ll never walk alone. Thank you’.

Let’s hope there’s another trophy to add to his collection, as the Reds head to Paris for the Champions League final.

