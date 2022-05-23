Kylian Mbappe admits he wants Real Madrid to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final at his ‘home’ Paris

After snubbing Real Madrid for a contract extension at PSG, Kylian Mbappe has now backed the Spanish club in the Champions League final.

Speaking with the media in a press conference for his new contract (via BBC Sport), the 23-year-old said: “I can imagine their disappointment. I will be their biggest fan in the Champions League final in Paris. My home.”

Given our long-running, yet admittedly always tenuous, links to the French international – this looks to have cut any ties some of our fans may have had with the forward.

It really is the underdog story of a player turning down the glitz and glamour of Madrid for his home club, although the reported (via Sky Sports) ‘pay package worth £4m a month, double his current terms, making him the highest earner in the game’ and a ‘mammoth signing-on figure in the region of £100m, and includes concessions over image rights as well as bonuses for goals, Ballon d’Or honours, and Champions League success’ may undermine that fairytale a little.

Let’s hope we can upset the former Monaco striker by providing a big victory and securing our seventh European Cup during the final in Paris.

All eyes across Europe will be on the match and fingers crossed it’s Jurgen Klopp’s men who are celebrating.

