Liverpool hit with Thiago Achilles injury blow but Fabinho could be back in training this week

Thiago Alcantara has suffered an Achilles injury from Liverpool’s intense encounter with Wolves, though the Spaniard’s injury is understood to not be season-ending.

This comes courtesy of Richard Jolly at the Independent, with the journalist confirming that the Reds may have one boost to balance things out in the form of Fabinho’s potential return to training this week.

Still, with the Champions League final set to arrive in five days’ time, the pair will be cutting it close for the Merseysiders’ trip to the French capital on 28th May.

READ MORE: Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool confirmed as Pearce shares date of teenager’s arrival & exact fees

Following fears that we could face Real Madrid without perhaps our most important assets to counter the threat posed by Los Blancos’ elite midfield pairing of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, it would appear that all is indeed not lost.

Beyond the duo’s availability, Divock Origi is set to be our only absentee (Thiago and Fabinho’s recovery dependent) for the upcoming meeting with Carlo Ancelotti’s La Liga winners.

Having both our holding midfielder and our classy playmaker available for the tie in question could yet be critical in a battle that stands a good chance of being influenced by the side that can best control the pace and flow of the game from the middle of the park.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!