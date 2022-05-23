‘Liverpool sources believe…’ – Reds have hinted at next summer signing after Fabio Carvalho transfer

Liverpool have added well to a growing pool of elite young talent at the club with the signing of Fabio Carvalho, yet, many will no doubt be wondering: what next?

Aurelien Tchouameni and Ibrahim Sangare are two names that have been linked with the Merseysiders of late, and the midfield would certainly appear the most likely focus for the recruitment team in light of the club’s reported intentions around our latest transfer.

“This season has been his real breakthrough. He has been a regular in Silva’s side, netting 11 times in 38 games in all competitions, earning a first call-up to the Portugal U21 squad in the process,” Neil Jones wrote for Goal.

“He is versatile enough to play in just about any position across the forward line, though Liverpool sources believe his best roles are either off the left flank or as a No 10.

“He is also comfortable playing wide on the right, as a No 9 or even in a midfield three, although the word from Anfield is that he will play as part of the forward line, at least to begin with.”

Assuming that the focus will be bringing the 19-year-old into the forward line – presumably, the right-flank where cover is weakest – it has to strengthen the case for an additional midfielder being brought in.

The unavailability of Fabinho, thanks to the Brazilian’s hamstring strain, has highlighted a clear gap in the squad that does need some addressing in the summer.

Jordan Henderson has proven to be a somewhat reliable deputy, however, the specialist nature of the role performed by our No.3 perhaps requires a different approach.

Direct cover will be difficult to secure with the general lack of minutes available in that particular position, however, a more mobile midfield option capable of dropping deep and venturing higher up the pitch – of a similar mould to Tchouameni and Sangare – would represent an ideal addition.

