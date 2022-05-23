‘Makes a complete and total mockery’ – Garth Crooks full of praise for Liverpool star after naming the 30-year-old in his Premier League Team of the Year

Garth Crooks has named Sadio Mane in his Premier League Team of the Season and expressed his admiration for the Senegal star.

The former Southampton man has a whopping 23 goal contributions in 50 appearances for the Reds this season, including 16 league goals, and has been one of Jurgen Klopp’s most important players this campaign.

“He rarely misses a game, he’s as tough as old boots and he doesn’t make a song and dance about anything – that’s Sadio Mane,” the pundit told BBC Sport (via Liverpool Echo).

“What a season this lad has had. Diogo Jota arrives and tries to take his place and so does Luis Diaz but to no avail. He then flies off to Cameroon for a month to play for Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations; wins the tournament for his country with the decisive penalty in the final shootout, comes back to Liverpool and picks up where he left off.

“He makes a complete and total mockery of the ‘we need a rest’ brigade who bolt for the treatment room every time there’s a whiff of a fixture pile-up. Mane has been sensational for Liverpool and without doubt the most committed striker in the country.”

The 30-year-old has been a standout performer and is a huge reason why we’ve tasted so much success this season.

There’s still the chance for another special display from the attacker when we face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

He’ll be eager to pick up his third trophy for the Reds this season in the French capital, as will all of his teammates.

With his direct style of play and pacy dribbling, he has the ability to win games single handedly, and alongside Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino, we possess one of the world’s most potent attacking threats.

Mane’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season and there’s yet to be any sign of progress on a new deal.

He may no longer have age on his side, but he’s still putting in regular world-class performances so we’re sure Klopp and his staff will be wanting to ensure we have more than just one season left watching the winger in a Red shirt.

Before attention turns to next season though, let’s hope our lads are at their best against Carlo Ancelotti’s side on Saturday to ensure we’re celebrating yet another special European night.

