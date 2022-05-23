Mo Salah makes four-word promise to Liverpool fans after heartbreaking Premier League finale

Mo Salah appeared to urge fans to not lose heart on Twitter after Liverpool missed out on the Premier League title by a single point after defeating Wolves 3-1.

A comeback win for Manchester City at the Etihad ensured that the title remained in Pep Guardiola’s men’s clutches for another year.

The Merseysiders could still enjoy a highly successful campaign, however, should they manage to seal a treble collection of cups by beating Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the end of May.

READ MORE: ‘If they want us to sell…’ – Monaco director tells Liverpool how to beat Real Madrid to Tchouameni transfer

With the prospect of making history via a quadruple haul of silverware falling through our hands, some amount of disappointment would be more than understandable on fans’ part.

However, considering the fact that we managed to recover from a 14-point gap between ourselves and the Cityzens at one point in the season and secure a place in each cup final, one can’t fault the effort on show from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Add Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho back to the matchday squad for our upcoming clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s men and it will be difficult not to be excited about how we’ll finish a tremendous campaign.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!