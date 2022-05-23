‘Movement in talks’ – Plettenberg drops Liverpool transfer claim as Reds’ Ballon d’Or contender can imagine joining Bayern

With Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane all still yet to be tied down on long-term contracts, it’s far from surprising that Europe’s elite outfits have already begun circling ahead of the summer window.

Following on from reports of Bayern Munich’s interest in the No.10, the Bavarians have allegedly made progress in talks with the Senegalese international and his entourage, according to a tweet from Florian Plettenberg.

News #Mané: He can really imagine to join #FCBayern this summer! There is movement in talks with the player and his management. Next 3-4 weeks are decisive. Nagelsmann & Brazzo want him. Transfer fee probably less than €50m. @SkySportDE #TransferUpdate 🟨🇸🇳 https://t.co/qBhLogrvzM — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2022

The prestigious front-three’s current contracts are all set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The notion that we could lose a potential Ballon d’Or contender for as little as under £42m is, quite frankly, utterly insulting, regardless of the expiration date of Mane’s terms.

How will Liverpool approach Sadio Mane’s future?

That being said, should we fail to agree a contract extension for the winger-turned-striker, interested parties will have us somewhat over a barrel when it comes to dictating his worth in the next transfer window.

Should we view Mane’s future under a similar lens to that being used to determine how we handle Mo Salah’s remaining time at Anfield, it’s possible that both forwards could be simply allowed to run down their remaining commitment to the side before parting ways on a free.

It’s an unpleasant scenario to consider, truth be told, and one we’ll be hoping to avoid in light of the fact that both Mane and our No.11 look more than capable of filing out in the English top-flight for another three to five years.

