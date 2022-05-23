‘Oasis p*** all over the Beatles’ – Liam Gallagher’s weak response to Carragher ruining him online after City title win

It’s fair to say that Jamie Carragher has won the war of words with former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher.

The singer-songwriter issued a reply to the ex-Liverpool man’s brutal retort on Twitter in the aftermath of Manchester City’s Premier League title win following a remarkable 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa.

Jurgen Klopp’s men missed out on securing their third piece of silverware of the season by a point despite securing a turnaround of their own in the 3-1 victory over a plucky Wolves outfit at Anfield.

Heartbreaking as such fine margins are for fans of the 19-time league winners, the prospect of a third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp can’t be understated.

A treble collection of cups would still represent a superb season from us, particularly after having taken the title fight to the final game of the English top-flight season.

With Real Madrid standing in the way, however, it will be a far from easy ask for the German’s men, though one certainly made easier should both Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara be present in the first-XI for the tie in question come 28th May.

