Real Madrid hoping to repeat Camavinga transfer trick with Liverpool target amid heavy links with Merseysiders – report

Liverpool face serious competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Ligue 1 sensation, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Spanish giants reportedly hope for a repeat of their response to losing out on Kylian Mbappe last summer – with Los Blancos instead signing Eduardo Camavinga – ahead of the next transfer window, according to AS (via Paisley Gates).

The Frenchman could set back a potential suitor between £50-66m, according to various sources.

Following Monaco director Paul Mitchell’s comments on the future of the 22-year-old defensive midfielder, it would certainly seem that the aforementioned figure range is close to the mark.

Theoretically, it’s an affordable option for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though the availability of linked man, Ibrahim Sangare, for potentially half the required fee (at £31m) could yet tempt us to move in a different direction if need be.

With the Champions League final set to be contested by Tchouameni’s main two suitors, it will be interesting to see whether the outcome of the fixture has any bearing on the French international’s decision.

