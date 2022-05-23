Six Liverpool players named in the FA Cup Fans’ Team of the Season after the Reds lifted the trophy for the eighth time

A whopping six Liverpool players have been included in this season’s Emirates FA Cup Fans’s Team of the Season.

The Reds lifted the trophy for the eighth time earlier this month when they defeated Chelsea in the final at Wembley after a goalless 120-minutes and a penalty shootout.

The victory at the national stadium meant the Anfield outfit picked up their second trophy of the season after having already defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final in February.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were chasing a historic quadruple this season but were pipped to the league title by a point by Manchester City yesterday.

A remarkable cup treble is still on the cards however, and Liverpool travel to Paris this weekend to face off with Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Kostas Tsimikas, the man who scored the winning spot kick for Klopp’s side in the FA Cup final win has earned a space in the team at left back.

He’s joined by fellow defenders Ibrahima Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold as well as losing finalist Thiago Silva.

Brazilian midfielder Fabinho also represents the Merseysiders in midfield with Takumi Minamino and Luis Diaz ahead of him in attack – Japan international Minamino was the club’s top scorer in the competition with three goals despite not appearing in the final.

It’s great to see so many of our lads in the team and their spaces in the side are certainly deserved.

You can see the team in full below via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter:

Introducing your 2021-22 #EmiratesFACup Team of the Season, as voted for by you, the fans! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ZcixdKW5O2 — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) May 23, 2022

