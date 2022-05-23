Thomas Tuchel previews next season’s Premier League title race and expects Liverpool to ‘make their squad bigger’

The 2012/22 Premier League season may have only came to an end yesterday, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has already been previewing the next campaign.

A thrilling last day of the season saw Manchester City once again crowned champions after they pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point.

The German labelled the two sides as ‘a benchmark of consistency’ and insists the rest of the league are trying to ‘close the gap’ on the pair.

“It will be a super tough race,” the German said (as quoted by the Daily Mail). “Manchester United will be in the race, Tottenham will be in the race with Antonio Conte for sure, and we want to stay in the race.

“And Liverpool and Man City will do everything to even make their squads bigger.

“They set the standard so, so high and it will take the same to be competitive next season. While like everybody else tries to close the gap to us…the two top teams are what they are, a benchmark of consistency.

“That’s the situation and from there on we do our very best to be competitive because this is what we want to be.”

The Stamford Bridge outfit finished third this season, three points clear of fourth placed Spurs, but a whopping 18 and 19 points behind Liverpool and City.

And speaking before his side defeated Watford 2-1 yesterday, the former PSG boss admitted that his side may once again struggle to keep pace with the league’s best two sides next term.

“It is going to be very difficult because even if we keep the team and have maybe the chance to add one or two key players it would already be difficult,” Tuchel said.

“Maybe even very difficult. Still we are not sure if we play the same season again.

“It was an incredible season from (City and Liverpool) and in the end I don’t lie to myself.”

In terms of Liverpool, we do certainly have a squad capable of competing once again, but with Pep Guardiola’s side adding more firepower to their squad with the signing of Erling Haaland – do we need to react with our own big signing?

The signing of Fabio Carvalho, the 19-year-old Fulham star, has been announced by Jurgen Klopp’s side today, but one or two more additions will give Reds fans more confidence heading into the new campaign.

Before even worrying about next season though, we have the Champions League final with Real Madrid to play this weekend to ensure we pick up three of the four trophies on offer this campaign.

