(Video) Alisson Becker collects his second golden glove award for Liverpool after 20 Premier League clean sheets

With a high defensive line, we need a ‘keeper who can provide big moments and thankfully we have Alisson Becker.

Our No.1 has been phenomenal ever since he arrived at the club in 2018 and this season has arguably been his best between our sticks.

It feels as though he has the advantage during a one-on-one and attackers must feel like he grows in stature within his goal.

After starring in 36 Premier League games this season, the 29-year-old managed to keep 20 clean sheets and that was enough to win him the golden glove award.

Having won it in his maiden Anfield season, as well as during the Copa America for Brazil, the former Roma man is building quite a collection of personal accolades.

Now his attention will turn to Paris, as we look to claim a seventh European cup and third trophy of the season.

You can watch the video of Alisson accepting the award courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

Alisson wins the golden glove award 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Ba9LgTNaN5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 22, 2022

