(Video) Andy Robertson: “It hurts” and “it’s impossible” but “all credit to Man City, deserved champions”

It could have been a day that none of us ever forgot but Andy Robertson was forced to reflect on a strange afternoon at Anfield.

Speaking with NBC Sports, the 28-year-old said: “It hurts and we kind of wanted Manchester City to just win 4 or 5-0 today and that was it done but we obviously got a sniff… but that’s what City do.

“It’s the same as last week against West Ham and they were 2-0 up and I think we’re quite similar in that – we never give up in games.

“Comebacks happen and it’s no coincidence, it’s about quality players providing quality moments, keeping their composure and I’m sure their goals were excellent.

“Fair play to Man City, we’ve given absolutely everything this season and you can pick out little games here and there but it’s impossible, we finished on what? 91 points?

“It’s a fantastic season, we’ve got two trophies in the bag, a cup final next week that we need to pick ourselves up for but all credit to Man City, deserved champions”.

When you accumulate over 90 points and don’t win the league, it’s hard to take but it also means that you’ve had an amazing season.

We have the chance of claiming the crown of being the best team in Europe and to also win a prestigious treble from this campaign and that’s not too bad either.

It’s time for the lads to dust themselves down and start preparations for a game of huge importance.

You can watch the video of Robertson’s thoughts on the final day courtesy of NBC Sports (via Reddit user u/Ramiah73):

