(Video) Chelsea fans still singing about Steven Gerrard’s slip over eight years since the incident that helped them finish third

During the 2013/14 Premier League season Steven Gerrard slipped against Chelsea, which aided Manchester City winning the league.

The incident occured right before half-time and Liverpool still had the rest of that game, as well as two more matches afterwards, to try and atone for the error.

It ultimately didn’t happen and we missed out by two points to the eventual league winners.

It’s something that will forever be a famous moment but the fact that it’s still being sung about now is a little baffling, especially by anyone other than City and during games when we’re not even playing.

During the final game at Stamford Bridge this season, the supporters could be heard singing the song about our former captain slipping – ironically as they conceded to Watford.

It was of course a reference to the fact that our former No.8 is now Aston Villa manager and his side blew a two-goal lead that would have handed us the league title but when will this song die out?

Even our supporters have stopped singing about the club legend, only doing so in an attempt to drown out others singing derogatorily about him.

As next season marks nine years since the event, maybe everyone will be able to move on from the mater.

You can listen to the Chelsea fans singing about Gerrard (from 1:57) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

