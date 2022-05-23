(Video) Defiant Liverpool fans have new lyrics for Sadio Mane’s song ahead of the Champions League final in Paris

Liverpool were handed some final Premier League heartache but were in a defiant mood as they looked forward to our next game, with some new words for Sadio Mane.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be travelling to Paris for the Champions League final and, instead of wallowing in Manchester City winning the league, a couple of thousand Reds got together and celebrated the season.

Inside The Eventim Olympia, BOSS held an end of season party and the headline act was Scouser Jamie Webster.

Singing a host of our favourite songs, a new lyric was added to the chant we sing about the Senegalese attacker and instead of “We all won it in Madrid” the new words were: “We’re gonna win it in Paris!”.

It’s a subtle change but gets everyone right in the mood for this weekend, as we look to add a seventh European Cup to our trophy cabinets.

We’ve won two cups, missed out on the league by one point and now it’s up to the players to be able to go and ensure it’s a treble winning campaign.

