(Video) Embarrassing scenes as only a few Manchester City fans seen waiting for PL trophy parade an hour before buses set off

There couldn’t have been a greater contrast to the turnout for Liverpool’s last trophy parade to the scenes in Manchester an hour before the Manchester City buses were due to set off.

In footage shared online by @BBCNWT, a small number of Cityzens fans were seen gathered around the fencing in anticipation of the arrival of Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners.

We very much look forward to seeing how our own celebrations turn out after the Champions League final where we will hopefully pick up our third piece of silverware of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BBC News:

