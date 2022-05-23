(Video) Ex-Red Balotelli pulls off outrageous Rabona goal after taking the mickey out of opposition defender

Mario Balotelli remains the poster boy for what could have been having somewhat squandered the supreme levels of talent at his disposal over the years.

The No.9 still possesses a keen eye for goal regardless, not to mention a love for flaunting his ability, with one piece of footage capturing the Italian’s well-taken Rabona goal Adana Demirspor after a series of step-overs freed him up for a moment of magic from close-range.

Having impressed in the English top-flight with Manchester City, it’s a massive a shame the striker couldn’t put his all into a move to Liverpool, though we certainly wish him well for the remainder of his playing career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of 

