(Video) “It’s been an honour” – Divock Origi sends a message to the Liverpool fans ahead of “one more big” game this season

Liverpool head into the final game of the season but will do so without Divock Origi who is set to depart the club this summer.

Speaking on Liverpool’s Twitter account, the 27-year-old said: “Hey guys, last game and it’s been an honour.

“I enjoyed every single minute and there’s still one more big one to come, so yeah – let’s do it!”.

Even though he wasn’t involved against Wolves and won’t be against Real Madrid, due to a muscle injury picked up in training this week, his focus is still on helping the team achieve success.

The Belgian is our second longest serving player at the club and will be a big miss to so many within the dressing room, as well as in the stands and around the world.

It’s a sad reality that we won’t see him in a Red shirt again but we all hope to see him celebrating with the rest of the lads in Paris, for his final game.

