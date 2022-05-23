(Video) Liverpool are the ‘the unluckiest runners-up’ as we once again fall short by a point on the final day of the season

Liverpool have been painfully unlucky in the Premier League, repeatedly breaking our own records for points tallies of finishing second and it’s happened again.

Speaking on Sky Sports, commentator Rob Hawthorne said: “Here Liverpool have come up short again, they have to be the unluckiest runners-up in the history of the Premier League.

“It’s not the first time that they’ve breached the 90-point mark in the league and still finished short.

“They’ve ended up being a point behind Manchester City, the bid for the quad is over”.

Many will be feeling sorry for themselves as the fallout from a dramatic final day feels more real and it’s impossible to say it was the easiest day for the stress levels.

Our bid for a quadruple was still alive on the 22nd of May, the longest any English club has ever gone with that hope being a possibility and that’s another small mercy from the season.

All eyes must now turn to Paris and it certainly won’t be a bad end to the campaign if we get to see Jordan Henderson lay his hands on our seventh European Cup.

You can watch the video of Hawthorne’s commentary on Liverpool’s luck courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "They have to be the unluckiest runners up." After a good push at the title, Liverpool fall short pic.twitter.com/jjsGmJm4nk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 22, 2022

