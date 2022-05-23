(Video) Pep Guardiola blown away by ‘remarkable’ thing Liverpool & Man City have changed in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola gave a classy review of Manchester City’s title competitors, Liverpool, after his side secured their fourth league title in five seasons via a 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

The Spaniard admitted he liked Jurgen Klopp’s prior comments about there being a lot of triers in the fight for silverware.

With only a point separating the champions and the German’s cup-winners, it’s fair to say that we gave more than a good crack at the title.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the Echo:

Humble from the Man City boss 👏🤝 pic.twitter.com/jWnGwFQsr4 — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 23, 2022