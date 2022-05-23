(Video) Robin Olsen attacked by multiple Man City pitch invaders in damning footage

Emotion is always going to be a big part of football, particularly when there’s so much riding on the final day of a league season.

That being said, there’s simply no excuse for the physical abuse Aston Villa goalkeeper, Robin Olsen, was subjected to in the direct aftermath of Manchester City clinching the title.

In footage shared online by Sky Sports, Cityzens fans were seen rushing onto the pitch in their droves, with several seen assaulting the second-choice shotstopper as he was escorted off the field of play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: