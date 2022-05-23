(Video) Watch Aston Villa fans antagonise red-faced Man City supporters with hilarious chant during Etihad defeat

Aston Villa fans were quick to point out Manchester City’s ongoing lack of major European silverware during their 3-2 defeat to the Cityzens.

The Villans gave Liverpool some hope of snatching the Premier League title on the final day of the league season with a 2-0 lead, though an impressive comeback from the hosts ensured the prevention of a fairytale end.

With some commentators claiming that it’s far more difficult to win the English top-flight title over the Champions League, it does make one wonder as to why Pep Guardiola’s men are still yet to lift ‘big ears’ despite hundreds of millions of pounds spent on a world-class squad.

