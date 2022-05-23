“You have to experience Liverpool” – Divock Origi’s emotive words about Liverpool as he bids goodbye to Anfield

It was the final time that Divock Origi was able to be at Anfield as a Liverpool player and he was given an amazing send off by the fans.

Speaking with LFC TV, the 27-year-old said: “Honestly, I feel honoured. It was an honour to be able to play here in Anfield with teammates, with staff [and] with the fans – it’s been an honour.

“You have to experience Liverpool. Before I came here, they told me it’s a special club and once you sign here, you experience it.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp watches on like a proud father as his players enjoy the pre-Wolves training session

“I’ve been able to see us winning so much – it goes beyond words. It’s been an honour.

“I know that I’ll come and watch games, for sure. I will follow the club, but it’s forever in my heart – it has a special place in my heart.

“I just wish that the club continues to grow and keep being Liverpool as it is. For sure, I’ll be back”.

It looks very likely that the Belgian will be joining the champions of Italy but still has one more big game for the Reds, the small matter of the Champions League final in Paris.

Our No.27 missed the game against Wolves with a muscle injury and so will face a race against time to be fit for the game against Real Madrid.

Whether we’ve seen his last game in a red shirt or not, nobody will forget what the legendary forward has done for us since his debut in 2015.

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!