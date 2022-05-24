How Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG will affect Liverpool’s hunt for Aurelien Tchouameni and competition with Real

Despite the fact the two sides face each other this weekend on the pitch, Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to battle for Aurelien Tchouameni this summer as well.

As reported by Marca, now that Kylian Mbappe has snubbed the La Liga champions and signed a contract extension with PSG: ‘the primary objective will be to try and finalise the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni, a player who is highly wanted but was told a few days ago by Real Madrid that he had to wait at Monaco for a while longer.

‘Now, the funds are available to bring forward his arrival’.

With the astronomic fees that would have been required in order for the Spanish outfit to sign the French forward, it’s fair to assume they now have some spare money lying around.

As Carlo Ancelotti’s side were already in the race for the Monaco midfielder, now they can surely afford to spend more and blow us out of the water.

If the financial incentives can be made so great, this could seriously damage our chances of signing the highly rated 22-year-old.

