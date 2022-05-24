‘I’d have still laughed in your face’ – Andy Robertson discusses his Liverpool career so far ahead of his third Champions League final appearance on Saturday

Andy Robertson has discussed his footballing career so far and admitted that he would’ve ‘laughed in your face’ if you told him he was going to play in huge games such as the Champions League final.

The Scotsman is set to start for Liverpool in his third European Cup final for the club on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in Paris.

The full-back was keen to highlight that he’s ‘always worked hard’ and done everything he can to improve as a player.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of what’s happened, but I’m delighted with the journey that I’ve been on and how it’s all panned out,” the 28-year-old told UEFA.

“But I think if you took me back [to when I was at Queen’s Park] and tried to say what I was going to do, the big games I was going to play in, I’d have still laughed in your face.

“I’ve always worked hard. I’ve always looked at my weaknesses instead of my strengths and tried to improve them as the years have gone on. Once you do that, you slowly but surely get a bit better, and you also have the experience of playing a wee bit longer and you start reading the game a bit differently and things like that.

“That all comes as part of age and the more games you play, so you need to wait for that, but I believe I’ve got that now.

He’s had some career ever since starting off in the lower divisions of Scotland – he made the move from Hull City to Anfield in 2017 and has been an absolute phenomenon ever since.

He’s won every major trophy possible at the club and will be looking to get his hands on the Champions League for the second time when we face Real Madrid in the final on Saturday.

The Scotland captain did feature in our final defeat to the La Liga outfit back in 2018, but both he and the team in general are much more experienced nowadays, and Jurgen Klopp’s side will certainly fancy their chances of winning the club’s seventh European Cup.

No matter what happens in the French capital, Robbo and his teammates have had a remarkable campaign, we just hope we can pick up our third trophy of the season and pull off a wonderful cup treble.

