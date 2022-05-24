‘It could be revenge for us too’ – Carlo Ancelotti responds to Mo Salah’s ‘revenge’ claim ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final clash

Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Mo Salah’s claim that it’s ‘revenge time’ for Liverpool when they face Real Madrid this weekend in the Champions League final.

The Reds were defeated 3-1 by the Spaniards in the 2018 final and the Egyptian was forced off with a shoulder injury following a clash with Sergio Ramos.

But the Italian boss now claimed that the La Liga outfit are too seeking revenge on the Merseysiders after they suffered defeat to the Reds in the 1981 European Cup final.

“It could be motivation, but Madrid also lost a final against Liverpool in Paris [1981]. It could be revenge for us too,” Ancelotti said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

If that’s how the 62-year-old wants to view the upcoming clash, then that’s fair enough.

There’s certainly no harm or disrespect in what our No. 11 said previously – he’s just stressing his hunger to defeat the Spaniards after experiencing one of his darkest days in football in the Ukrainian capital four years ago.

Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde recently claimed that the Egyptian King had showed disrespect for the Bernabeu outfit, but he’s clearly taken the comments the wrong way.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss also admitted his admiration for Jurgen Klopp and the way the Liverpool manager has helped improve the game as we know it.

“These coaches have taken football somewhere new, especially regarding the German school,” the Italian said.

“There’s more intensity and pressure, more advanced teams.

“I don’t think I’m from an old generation. I think I’m keeping up with the changes in football and will continue to do so. Taking into account the characteristics of the players you have, that’s the most important thing.”

We look set for a thrilling clash in the Stade de France.

Real have had a tricky route to the final having knocked Chelsea, PSG and Manchester City out of the competition already thanks to late goals in all three of the previous rounds.

The Reds, meanwhile, have had a more generous set of opponents in the knockouts so far, but were named in the so-called group of death at the start of the competition.

La Liga giants AC Milan, Portuguese champions Porto and last season’s La Liga champions Atletico Madrid made up Group B, but despite the quality of the opponents, Klopp’s side progressed through the group stages with a 100% record.

Both Real and Liverpool have earned their places in the final, this weekend will see the pair face off and prove who deserves to be this season’s European champions.

