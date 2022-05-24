‘It just makes me smile every time’ – Andy Robertson reveals the best moment of his Liverpool career so far

Andy Robertson has been discussing the best moment of his Liverpool career so far and claimed the night will live with him for the rest of his life.

The Scotsman arrived at Anfield in 2017 and after a tricky first few months on Merseyside, he soon established himself as a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp and is now recognised as the best left back in the world by many.

He’s won every major trophy possible at the Reds and as he and his teammates prepare for Saturday’s Champions League final clash with Real Madrid, our No. 26 has discussed the memory that makes him ‘smile every time’ he thinks about it.

“That night in Madrid [when Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League final] will live with me for the rest of my life,” the former Hull City man told UEFA.

“Obviously, the season before we just fell short in Kyiv, and to then get to another Champions League final… it doesn’t always happen.

“Some people only get to one and they’re blessed to be in one. And all of a sudden, we were in two within the space of a year, and we went and won it.

“Winning the Premier League and everything was great, but it’s more of a long slog, and obviously COVID had hit.

“But when I look back on that day in Madrid, the build-up, everything before the game, getting videos off people that mean a lot to me and then going out and performing like we did and getting our hands on the big trophy, it just makes me smile every time I think about it.

The 28-year-old has been consistently good for us again this campaign.

He’s contributed 15 assists and three goals in 46 appearances this term (across all competitions) but is now facing real competition from Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek Scouser has been called upon when Robertson has been rested or Klopp has opted to rotate, and he’s been superb each time he’s deputised.

That night in Madrid was certainly special – to win our first European Cup since 2005 after experiencing heartbreak in Kyiv in 2018 was a wonderful feeling.

We owe Real Madrid one after they defeated us 3-1 in the Ukrainian capital four years ago, so let’s hope Robbo and co are at their best to create yet more memories for this talented side.

