Jamie Carragher reacts to news that 27-year-old Liverpool star will miss the Champions League final

Liverpool have one game remaining this season and Jamie Carragher has reacted to news that one player will be missing.

As confirmed by Jurgen Klopp on the club’s website: “Div is definitely out for the final because he [got] injured in the last second of the last session yesterday.

“He got a muscle injury, so five days will not be enough for him. Apart from that, I think all have a chance – and hopefully Thiago as well – and then we will prepare.”

This is obviously upsetting news that we have seen Divock Origi play his final game for the Reds and that he won’t be featuring on the pitch in Paris for the Champions League final.

Upon hearing this, our former defender said on Sky Sports (via HITC): “He’s had moments, huge moments in his Liverpool career. He’s been involved in things, special things in the club and he played his part”.

It’s sad that the Belgian won’t be able to play his part against Real Madrid but let’s hope the other players can win him a final winner’s medal this weekend.

