Kylian Mbappe admits ‘I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp’ and that his ‘mum loves Liverpool’ with talks beginning ‘five years ago’

Posted by
Kylian Mbappe admits ‘I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp’ and that his ‘mum loves Liverpool’ with talks beginning ‘five years ago’

Kylian Mbappe has settled his future by signing an extension with PSG but has now admitted how close a move to Liverpool was.

Speaking with the Telegraph (via Fabrizio Romano), the 23-year-old said: “It was not just Real Madrid and PSG – I was in talks to join Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

“I talked to Liverpool because it’s the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool… I don’t know why, you will have to ask her!

READ MORE: (Video) Mo Salah’s daughter recreates her Anfield goal after watching her dad collect two individual awards

“It’s a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club”.

It’s interesting that all these rumours did appear to have some degree of truth to them and that we were actually a possibility for the French international.

If we would have managed to convicne him to move whilst he was with Monaco, it may have been a slightly more realistic transfer but now it does appear that the forward will always be out of our price range.

Let’s hope his Mum can keep putting a good word in for us and we may get to see the World Cup winner at Anfield one day.

You can view the quotes from Mbappe via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top