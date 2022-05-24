Liverpool target set to sign a five-year-deal with Real Madrid in a deal worth €80m – Report

Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly set to sign for Real Madrid on a five-year-deal in a move that will cost the La Liga outfit €80m plus bonuses.

The 22-year-old midfielder is also believed to be a top target for Liverpool after impressing for AS Monaco this season, but RMC Sport are now reporting that the France international will be heading to the Spanish capital.

Paul Mitchell, the French club’s director, recently claimed that any interested clubs will need to come up with an ‘aggressive’ offer to convince them to part ways with the talented star.

Empire of the Kop were exclusively informed recently that Tchouameni would cost at least £50m and Jurgen Klopp had made the defensive midfielder a top priority for the club this summer.

The latest news will therefore come as a major setback for the German boss, but it’s believed that Real Madrid now have more funds at their disposal after Kylian Mbappe announced he’s remaining at PSG.

Tchouameni has appeared 50 times for Monaco this season (across all competitions) and has contributed five goals and three assists as his side finished third in the Ligue 1 table.

Liverpool may now turn their attention to other midfield targets, but we have already confirmed the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham earlier this week.

With Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all the wrong side of 30, the middle of the park is certainly an area which needs freshening up.

We do have Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones showing real potential, but a huge signing would send out a real message to the rest of the league to prove we mean business heading into the new campaign.

