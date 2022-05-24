(Video) Gareth Southgate explains his decision to leave Jordan Henderson out of his latest England squad

England manager Gareth Southgate has explained his decision to leave Jordan Henderson out of his latest squad for his side’s Nations League games against Hungary, Italy and Germany.

The Liverpool skipper has 69 caps to his name but wasn’t selected by the 51-year-old, although James Justin and Jarrod Bowen earned their first senior call-ups.

Southgate explained that he was ‘conscious’ about including ‘the Champions League boys’ and felt he ‘didn’t need to see’ the Reds No. 14 this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in the squad though, and will therefore be eager to prove that he deserves a space in the starting XI ahead of the World Cup that begins in Qatar in November.

Although his omission from the squad will be disappointing for the 31-year-old, Henderson has made a whopping 56 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term and is therefore in need of a well earned rest.

He will lead his Liverpool side out at the Stade de France on Saturday when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The former Sunderland man will be hoping to get his hands on his third trophy of the season after already lifting the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the Merseysiders earlier this term.

You can see the Three Lions boss explaining himself below via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ "We felt like we didn't need to see Hendo this summer" England manager Gareth Southgate explains why #LFC captain Jordan Henderson has been left out of the squad 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❌pic.twitter.com/OT1APL1wyb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 24, 2022

