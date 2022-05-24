(Video) Ian Rush claims Liverpool’s season can still be deemed a success even if the Reds don’t taste success in the Champions League final this weekend

Ian Rush has claimed it’s an ‘incredible’ time to be a Liverpool fan at the moment and explained that Jurgen Klopp’s side do not need to win the Champions League for this season to be deemed a success.

The Reds have already lifted the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term and were pipped to the Premier League title by a single point by Manchester City at the weekend.

The Anfield outfit have one more game remaining of this campaign; the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on Saturday, and no matter the result, Rush has claimed ‘it’s only right’ that a parade will take place in Liverpool City Centre on Sunday May 29.

The ex-Red was on the bench when Liverpool defeated the La Liga side 1-0 in the European Cup final in 1981, and he was keen to highlight that Klopp’s side will be seeking revenge against the Spaniards after losing to them in the 2018 final in Kyiv.

We’re a much more experienced outfit now though, and the Anfield outfit have picked up six major trophies since that disappointing day in the Ukrainian capital.

This season has been a superb one for the club and following our success in both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this term, our German boss has now won every major trophy possible at the club.

Winning two trophies this campaign, even if they are just the two domestic cups, is a huge achievement and deserves to be celebrated.

But the European Cup is the big one and it would turn a superb season into a remarkable one if we’re to taste success at the Stade de France this weekend.

Let’s hope the lads are at their best to spark more amazing scenes around the city this weekend!

