(Video) “It was the miracle of Istanbul!” – Xabi Alonso discusses his memories of 2005 and how the Liverpool fans inspired him

Liverpool’s Champions League success in 2005 will never be forgotten and Xabi Alonso was a huge part of the famous evening.

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final, the 40-year-old discussed his memories of the game: “We all remember coming into the tunnel at half-time and listening to the fans.

“We could hear them singing and supporting and probably that gave us an extra motivation, they believe in us and we have to make them proud.

READ MORE: (Video) “You need to play in front of the Kop” – Xabi Alonso on his love for Liverpool and his legacy at Anfield

“We must try at least to fight because what was happening was not good enough and later it was history – it was the miracle of Istanbul!

“After almost 20 years we are still talking about that final and it’s very well remembered”.

Not only did our former No.14 play in the match but his goal brought the scoreline back level, before we famously went on to win the match on penalties.

The Spaniard’s role at the club will perhaps always be defined by being part of the game that will always be remembered as one of the greatest comebacks of all time.

You can watch Alonso’s memories of Istanbul (from 1:09) via BT Sport on YouTube:

#Ep51 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Can Steven Gerrard do Liverpool a big favour? Do we need an Origi replacement… & more!