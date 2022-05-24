(Video) Joel Matip passionately shouts “What’s the score?” to Liverpool fans as he celebrates Mo Salah’s goal

Anyone inside Anfield was relying on their phones to keep up to date with other scores but Joel Matip and the rest of the players were left in the dark.

When Mo Salah scored to put Liverpool into the lead against Wolves, Manchester City’s comeback against Aston Villa was already complete but the players didn’t know.

As the all ran over to the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand to celebrate, our No.32 went straight to the supporters to ask for an update from Manchester.

The 30-year-old shouted three times: “What’s the score?” and you can also see Bobby Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and our No.11 all looking for the answer too.

It must have been so hard for them to keep their concentration in the midst of utter confusion and celebrations from the away end and our fans.

We got our job done but it wasn’t to be in terms of winning the Premeir League, attention will now turn to winning an amazing treble instead.

You can watch the video of Matip and the rest of the players via @LFCYYC on Twitter:

The lads gave it their all in yesterday’s loss when Mo put us ahead, they raced towards us and Joel Matip asked about the score. They wanted that win as badly as we did. pic.twitter.com/2RwttB9i0m — Jared the Red (@LFCYYC) May 23, 2022

