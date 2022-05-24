(Video) Jurgen Klopp gives Divock Origi a special message as a new angle is shared of his guard of honour

Divock Origi was not fit enough to feature in his final game at Anfield but was still afforded a brilliant send off from the Liverpool fans.

Liverpool’s ‘Inside’ YouTube series provided a new angle of the Belgian walking from the tunnel and through the guard of honour that was being displayed by his teammates.

As he reached the front, with the FA Cup in hand, the No.27 then shared a lovely embrace with Jurgen Klopp who sounded like he said: “I will miss you and I will follow you!”.

It was great to see the respect that the boss and the rest of the squad have for our legendary forward and he was afforded a lovely send off from everyone in attendance.

It’s such sad news that the 27-year-old won’t be able to play in the Champions League final because of injury but let’s hope the rest of the players can get him another winner’s medal.

No matter what though, he’ll always have the bus parade through the city, for his final memory as a Liverpool player.

You can watch the video of Origi, Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool players (at 15:57) via the club’s YouTube channel:

