(Video) Liverpool fans worry as Thiago Alcantara spotted walking very gingerly after the victory over Wolves

Liverpool managed to defeat Wolves on the final day of the season but were handed a huge blow in the form of Thiago Alcantara’s injury.

With the odds always stacked against us, losing the league to Manchester City was expected – even if the manner in which it happened was a lot more cruel and dramatic than most thought it would be.

Losing our No.6 through injury though was a big worry, especially given our Champions League final against Manchester City in less than a week.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that it was bad news, with the Spanish international facing a race against time in order to try and be fit enough to feature in the match against Real Madrid.

Some supporters have spotted that the 31-year-old was not walking comfortably at all, following our last league game, and it’s caused many to worry about his fitness.

This will be when the injury was at its worst but it’s still not a pleasant sight to see one of our best players walking so gingerly, six days before such a massive game.

You can watch the footage of Thiago walking (at 14:42) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

