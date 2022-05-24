(Video) Sadio Mane asks James Milner for the Manchester City score before being told off by the vice captain

As the players walked in for half-time against Wolves in the final Premier League game of the season, Sadio Mane had one thing on his mind.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series from Liverpool’s YouTube channel, it can be seen that our No.10 covers his mouth as he appears to ask James Milner about the score in the Manchester City game.

Our vice captain can then clearly be heard saying: “Just concentrate on us, us – concentrate on us”.

It was a real insight to the leadership that our No.7 has and his brilliant mindset, knowing that no scoreline mattered in the Etihad Stadium unless we won our game.

The second half provided a winning goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side but it also did so for Pep Guardiola’s team as well.

It wasn’t to be our day in the league but we still have one more game to be able to try and win a spectacular treble.

You can watch the video of Mane and Milner (from 10:00) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

