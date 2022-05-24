(Video) Xabi Alonso on who he wants to win the Champions League final as his two former sides go head-to-head

With a foot firmly in each camp, it will be tough for Xabi Alonso to back whoever he would like to win the final in Paris.

Speaking with BT Sport ahead of the Champions League final, the 40-year-old gave his thoughts on the match: “I was in Kyiv a few years ago, it was great to enjoy with two of my teams there and it’s not about the final, it’s about reaching the final and enjoying it with the crowds.

“I was there with friends from Madrid and friends from Liverpool and I’m kind of in the middle of both teams.

“I will win, whatever happens! They are both great teams and both deserve it, I will feel sad for whoever loses but no matter what happens – Madrid they will win and Liverpool will win in the future.

“We will see, it’s the Champions League final and let’s just enjoy it!”.

Let’s hope it’s the red half of our former midfielder that is enjoying the game and that we can add to the tally which he helped bolster in Istanbul.

Seeing as our former No.14 has already been able to watch Real Madrid win one against us, surely it’s Liverpool’s turn this time!

You can listen to Alonso’s predictions (from 6:06) via BT Sport on YouTube:

